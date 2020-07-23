Northumberland borough to host new ‘use of force’ simulator

NORTHUMBERLAND – Northumberland will be home to a new ‘use of force’ simulator which will help train local police and help educate the public about deadly use of force situations. It will be called the River Valley Training Center and will help train officers in quick decision making needed in dangerous situations.

Northumberland Police Chief Cliff Kriner on how the idea came about, “Somebody came around with a portable simulator into neighboring counties and they charged a fair amount of money per officer and the officers only received a minimal amount of training as far as time-wise. So that made me think so more and I put my head together with Anne August and we went after a grant and received the grant.”

Kriner says the device will consist of an air charged simulated gun, and a large curved screen which presents an unlimited number of real life scenarios for police to use for training.

He says it will also be available to other area police departments to use, and it will be open to the community, “Right now in America, there are a lot of questions about why they do what they did and they didn’t have to do what they did…and until you’re put in that situation, you can’t make that statement.”

Officers will stand about 8 feet from the screen, and the screens scenario requires officers to decide how much use of force they’ll employ, when and if to use a firearm, and what are the potential outcomes of the scenarios, “You’ll sit down with the trainer of the day, and you’ll have some instruction and some classroom work, and then you’ll run through scenarios. Everyone in the police department here will be a trainer and we’re going to open it up to area departments to train the trainer.”

The center will be in the basement of the Northumberland Borough Hall. The basement needs many renovations and they have raised the money, which is about $60,000. It was donated by among other entities, the Degenstein Foundation, Walmart, Luther Savidge Foundation and funding channeled through DCED with State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver’s (R-108th, Sunbury) assistance.