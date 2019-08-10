Northumberland Borough EMS search ends without further action

NORTHUMBERLAND – You may have heard about the borough of Northumberland considering changing EMS providers, possibly switching from Area Services EMS, to Evangelical Hospital or maybe Americus EMS….well, that won’t happen.

Borough council this week said Evangelical has withdrawn their offer, and it was that offer that triggered the entire discussion and a series of meetings. Last Tuesday night council members said ‘no further action is required’ and the discussions will end.

Council members said since they don’t have a contract now with Area Services, and they don’t need to take any action to keep the status quo. That means the EMS discussion, which sparked some controversy, will subside in Northumberland. Still unknown is who on borough council solicited Evangelical’s offer in the first place, the council member who did that, won’t admit to it.