Northumberland borough discussing possible change in EMS providers

NORTHUMBERLAND – Northumberland Borough officials have begun preliminary discussions exploring the possibility of changing EMS providers. Borough Manager Jan Bowman tells WKOK Mayor Danny Berard recently received a letter from Evangelical Community Hospital, offering its services.

Local municipalities must have an ambulance, or EMS service contracted to serve their community. Bowman says the letter was turned over to council, and its public safety committee held a meeting Tuesday night to begin those discussions. Bowman says the borough is simply doing its due diligence since Evangelical reached out to council.

Currently, Area Services has been the borough’s EMS provider for about the last 15 years. Area Services also currently rents a building owned by the borough. Bowman says there have been no complaints about Area Services during its partnership with the borough.

Bowman says the public safety committee will meet with Area Services next week, and that meeting will be open to the public. She says the full council has not yet spoken with Evangelical.

Should the partnership end between the borough and Area Services, Bowman says a 60-day notice is required for either party to break the lease. She says there’s no set timetable yet on when a decision could be made.