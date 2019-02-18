Northumberland Borough Councilman Paul Boyer has died

NORTHUMBERLAND – A Northumberland Borough Councilman, former journalist and fire police member has died. Borough Council President Paul Ruane tells us council vice president Paul Boyer died Saturday evening, he was 69. Ruane tells us Boyer had been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation for cancer.

Ruane says Boyer was chair of the Street Department while on council. He says Boyer was a great leader and never missed a meeting. Ruane characterized Boyer as the “heart and soul” of the borough. Boyer was also a former reporter and editor at The Daily Item. He was a volunteer with the Northumberland Fire Police.

Ruane says Boyer’s passing leaves a second vacant seat on council, after the recent resignation of Jim Troup. Ruane said so far three people are interested in filling those vacant seats.