Northumberland area’s Memorial Day parade and service cancelled

NORTHUMBERLAND — The Memorial Day and Flag Day services in Northumberland and Point Township have been cancelled. Dick Simpson, a Service Officer and Sergeant at Arms at the Post 44 American Legion tells us, they had to cancel the events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simpson tells us, the May 25 Memorial Day parade in Northumberland, and the service at the Riverview Cemetery, won’t be held. No Flag Day observance will be held June 14, but organizers are hoping that they can hold a service of some kind later this summer.

Flags will be placed at veteran’s graves at the cemetery May 21, and volunteers are welcome to help the Post 44 organizers at that time.