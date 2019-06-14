Northumberland American Legion hosting Flag Day service

NORTHUMBERLAND – The Northumberland American Legion Post 44 will be hosting their annual flag retirement service on Flag Day. That event is tonight 7:00p.m. at its headquarters along Route 11 near Northumberland.

Organizers say Flag Day is a national holiday representing all the men and women who have served in this nation’s wars from the Revolution War to the War on Terrorism. Each year, the American Legion retires around 5,000 flags.

To proper way to retire an American flag is to burn it…a ceremony and controlled burning of discarded flags will take place at 7pm.