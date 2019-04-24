North’d County to purchase new 911 towers, equipment through new loan

SUNBURY – Another big loan will lead to some savings for Northumberland County by switching how it will pay for the ongoing issues of its 911 radio communication system. During a special public meeting Tuesday, the county commissioners unanimously approved to take out a $3.3 million loan. Commissioners say doing so will actually save the county about $25,000. The loan was agreed upon through an ordinance, which also includes a fixed rate of 3.4%, and runs through 2032.

Commissioner Sam Schiccatano says the deal saves a lot of money and the 911 system’s problematic dead spots will be fixed,”Being that we’re actually saving money, it was a win-win. To get rid of the dead spots that are in the county, as far as our 911 system…it should be finished in the next month or two…The new towers that we had to add that were taken away…hopefully at that time the communication system is much improved.”

The loan will be paid out of the county’s debt service millage. The move also takes the county out of its agreement with Motorola, though the county is still purchasing the company’s equipment.

Commissioner Kymberley Best, who’s heavily criticized the project from the start, says the deal is a best case scenario, “I think it’s the best it could be. At this point, we need to move forward. That’s the most important thing. We need to move forward.”

Since the deal takes care of dead spots solely in Northumberland County, Schiccatano says the county is now working on fixing dead spots when responding to emergency calls in Schuylkill County, “They’re walkie-talkies don’t accept they’re system. In order to do that, it’s not just a matter of coding things, we have to add things to our walkie-talkies because their system is a lot different, and that’s what we’re working on.”

Meanwhile, dead spots for Schuylkill County have been fixed when its crews respond to Northumberland County emergencies.