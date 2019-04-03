North’d Commissioners get in heated debate over 911 funding  

SUNBURY – More funding for a now eight-year project to fix Northumberland County’s 911 issues sparked heated debate among county commissioners during their public meeting Tuesday. During the meeting, commissioners approved by a 2-1 vote, authorizing Concord Public Financial Advisors to serve as a financial officer to help them borrow $3.4 million to buyout its December 2017 Motorola lease purchase agreement.

Commissioner Kymberley Best voted against the motion, stating there’s too much money and not enough progress being made with the project. She also says she’s also growing worried about public safety after commissioners received a letter from numerous fire chiefs in the southern part of the county with more concerns about faulty radio communications.

“I don’t want to go down this path just to say that we’re doing something and look like we’re doing something when I’m hearing from the police and the firefighters is ‘this isn’t going to work.’ They’re actually telling me they have better operability prior to us going down this path than they do now, and it’s because they’re stuck in the middle between what was and what should be,” she said.

Going into the meeting, county controller Chris Grayson told the commissioners the county would have two options. One is the county could refinance, which would pay the lease off and have that be approved debt under the state DCED. The second would be to leave the lease in its current form but move millage from debt service to general millage and pay for the lease in its current form.

All three commissioners approved the lease in 2017 to answer first responders and law enforcement’s call for better radio coverage. Towers were also added to increase that coverage. Grayson says the move made sense at the time to help first responders, “They were the ones who were telling us they were lacking coverage and Motorola came with this solution. So we listened to their expertise.”

Best says it would be better for the county to use unspent proceeds towards paying for the project, but she says the county prison project and operation expenses are continuing to hinder the county,

“Point blank there wasn’t enough unspent proceeds from the prison even though they say they saved, they’re down to what $800,000 now? And they’re still writing checks.”

Commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccatano voted for the measure, still claiming the move is the best way for the county to move forward.