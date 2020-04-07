North’d Co. employees take voluntary furloughs

SUNBURY – Dozens of Northumberland County employees have taken voluntary furloughs during the COVID-19 outbreak. Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano says 30-40 employees have been voluntarily furloughed, while others are using their sick or vacation time. He says more employees could do the same by the end of the week.

Schiccatano says any affected employees, voluntarily furloughed or taking their own paid time off, will still have their medical benefits paid for by the county. Schiccatano says employees who decided to be furloughed can file for unemployment.

Schiccatano says these moves are part of the county’s cost-cutting measures during the pandemic. He says the moves will also help the county better comply with social distancing guidelines.