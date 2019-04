LITTLE MAHANOY TWP – Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley has been called to the scene of a crash along Route 225 in the southern part of the county. According to the Northumberland County Fire Wire, the accident occurred just before 9 a.m. along Route 225 in Little Mahanoy Township.

Northumberland County Communications says Life Flight has been placed on standby. PA511 says the road is closed between Dornsife and Trevorton.