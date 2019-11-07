North’d. Co. Commissioners: Fourth extension for medical pot grower

SUNBURY – Growing medical marijuana at the Northumberland County Prison campus will have to wait again. During a special public meeting Thursday, county commissioners approved by a 2-1 vote, to grant Parea BioSciences, through its holding company, MNK 03 Holdings LLC, a fourth extension to buy land there.

The extension is pushed to on or before, December 31, in exchange to MNK 03 Holdings paying $10,000 by each successive Monday until then or until closing is reached. Commissioner Kymberley Best continued her opposition to the deal and voted against the motion.

So far, the county has collected $131,000 in unrefundable money from the company from three previous approved extensions to reach a deal. If the deal is finalized, that money will be used toward the $1.5 million purchase price.