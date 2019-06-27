North Shore sponsors train ride for Union County 4th of July celebration

LEWISBURG – A chance to ride a passenger train is coming up soon. The Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade committee has train rides set for this Saturday. Sponsored by North Shore Railroad, tickets are $10 per person and you can purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

Sergeant Major Kevin Bittenbender of the US Army National Guard, is grateful to North Shore Railroad. Bittenbender said “All their support personnel are volunteer for that weekend. The security, transportation of engineers, bringing the train up to Lewisburg having them stay overnight; and then also during the actual rides themselves and taking the trains back to Northumberland.”

We have the ticket link at WKOK.com. Bittenbender was on a recent edition of WKOK Sunrise, you can hear more information about this event on the WKOK podcast page or visit WKOK on Apple Podcasts or Google Play and subscribe.