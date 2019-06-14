Sunbury Celebration fireworks prompt delay in rail crossing work

NORTHUMBERLAND – North Shore Railroad has delayed the re-construction of the rail crossing at King Street and the Priestley Bridge in Northumberland. PennDOT’s Ted Deptula said during Friday’s Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting, the work will now take place from Friday, July 19 at noon to Monday, July 22 at noon.

During this time, all traffic traveling between Sunbury and Northumberland will be detoured through Shamokin Dam and the Route 61 Veterans Memorial Bridge. Crews will be raising the tracks and working under the rails at King Street and Priestley Avenue during that time.

Work was originally tentatively scheduled to take place the previous weekend, but Sunbury Celebration is that weekend.