North central counties delineator project continues

MOUNTOURSVILLE—PennDOT’s delineator project continues next week, with work in Columbia and Lycoming Counties. PennDOT Delineators are reflectors and other indicators of lanes and guardrails.

Ground mounted and guide rail mounted delineators will be installed on Interstate 80 east and westbound in Columbia County, and Interstate 180 west and eastbound and Route 15 north and southbound. The project is a moving operation with alternating lane restrictions. Motorists should be alert, drive with caution and watch for slow-moving vehicles.