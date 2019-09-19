North America Climate Strike being observed in Lewisburg Friday

LEWISBURG – Some Valley residents will be joining many other people around the world in standing up for the planet this Friday. Residents, students and others will be in Lewisburg to observe the North America Climate Strike.

The rally will begin at 11:30 at the Bertrand Library at Bucknell University. Some residents will also convene at that time at the Post Office on Third Street in Lewisburg. Then all participants will march to Hufnagle Park to continue the rally.

Kurt Nelson is the Director of Religious and Spiritual Life at Bucknell University. He is one of the organizers, and says the rally is focusing on youth voices including his soon-to-be seven-year-old daughter, “So we’re going to hear from high school students, we’re going to hear from college students, and we’re going to hear from Lillian and some other young folks about what they think about the future that they stand to inherit.”

Nelson’s daughter, Lillian, will be one of the youth speakers, and will also offer the closing prayer. She’s a second grade student at Kelly Elementary School, “Well I made columns about; listen to, enjoy, are you ready to help?, so we can change climate.”

Nelson says the reason’s he’s involved is to spread the message that we are called to be stewards of the earth, and to stand for justice, “There are people in the world that are already suffering from the ill-effects of our change in climate. Hurricanes are getting more powerful, floods are getting more frequent, droughts are getting more frequent, and that we are really meant to stand up for those who really don’t have a voice.”

