Norry roads expected to open next Wednesday

NORTHUMBERLAND – It looks as though traffic patterns could return to normal in Northumberland next week. PennDOT’s Ted Deptula tells us crews are finishing up work on King Street and work is expected to be completed by next Wednesday afternoon.

Deptula says there’s still lots of work to do before then, including finishing paving, putting up traffic signals and pedestrian crosswalk apparatus. He says they have to put up overhead sign structures, curbs and sidewalks, and finish landscaping. He says then they’ll remove the temporary traffic control devices and remove the detour.

Deptula says crews are working long and hard to get roadways back open. They’ll do final paving on sections of Front, King, Duke and Water Streets next year.