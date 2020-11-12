Norry Pharmacy announces its closing for good

NORTHUMBERLAND – A long-time family-owned pharmacy that’s served Northumberland and other parts of the Valley for 40 years is closing its doors. The Norry Pharmacy has announced its closing next Monday. Owner Steve Mertz says he’s retiring and ‘it was time.’ He says a variety of factors led to his decision to retire. Mertz says he has ‘no regrets’ and loved serving the area.

Mertz says he’s tried for years for someone to buy out the business, but never got any takers. He says customers’ prescriptions and records will be confidentially transferred to the CVS/Pharmacy on Duke Street in Northumberland. Mertz also says CVS is interviewing all Norry Pharmacy employees for positions in stores throughout the area.