Norry King Street work progressing, temporary lights to be activated soon

NORTHUMBERLAND – A Northumberland road project update…PennDOT says it is ready to run the temporary traffic signals in Northumberland and they say those signals will be fully activated next week.

PennDOT’s Mindy Foresman tells us the three temporary traffic signals installed throughout the borough will be turned on to flashing mode Thursday. They’ll be fully implemented by next Thursday, August 29. Those signals are located at Water and Orange, Orange and Front, and Duke and Third Streets.

Foresman also tells us work on King Street is progressing, and the contractor plans to do some paving this weekend.