Norry hit and run suspect pleads guilty

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man accused in the August fatal hit and run of Ron Clark of Northumberland pleaded guilty in Northumberland County court Monday. Northumberland Police Officer Rachel Shear,who attended Monday’s hearing, says 82-year-old Wayne Wetzel pleaded guilty to four counts. They include homicide by motor vehicle, duties at stop signs/failure to yield, right of way to pedestrian, and failure to stop and give information render aid. Officer Shear tells us Wetzel’s sentencing is scheduled for May 20.

The incident occurred August 17 near Orange and Second Streets in Northumberland. Police have video of a vehicle backing up and leaving the scene. Wetzel and his vehicle were later located in Sunbury. Clark died at Geisinger just over a week later. Wetzel could face a combined 17-years in prison and combined fines of up to $40,000.