Norman Gundrum walks free from prison after 25 years

NORTHUMBERLAND – Norman Gundrum was only 16-years-old when he was sentenced to life in prison in 1993 without parole. But yesterday, he walked out of Northumberland County Prison a free man.

Gundrum was jailed in 1993 Milton area murder of 18-year-old Bobby Coup, a brutal crime where Coup was stabbed over 60 times. The 42-year-old Gundrum has been locked up for over 25 years for his crime.

Gundrum argued at his trail that Coup was physically abusing him that night and that he has no recollection of killing him. Changes in Pennsylvania law made additional appeals possible and he was resentenced to “time served.” His sentence was changed in October and given an early release.