Norfolk Southern Railroad to replace Shikellamy Ave. rail crossing

SUNBURY— A section of Shikellamy Avenue will be closed next week. PennDOT says motorists who use Shikellamy Avenue in Upper Augusta Township are advised Norfolk Southern Railroad plans to replace the rail crossing located just north of Sunbury.

The crossing replacement is scheduled to begin Monday, May 6. Work includes removing and replacing the existing rail seal and asphalt crossing. The work should be done by Friday, May 10. PennDOT says detours will be in effect using Fourth Street, Market Street and Front Street.