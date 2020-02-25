NorCo DA: Mount Carmel Lions Club phone scam alert

NORTHUMBERLAND – A phone call from an unknown woman seeking donations has been labeled as a fraud. The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office says, February 17, a Mount Carmel resident received a phone call from an unknown woman asking for donations for the holiday meals program provided by the Mount Carmel Lion’s club.

According to spokesman for the club, J. Kevin Jones, their club does not engage in phone solicitations of any kind. Anyone receiving a phone call from someone seeking donations on behalf of the Mount Carmel Lions Club should be treated as a scam attempt.