No Winter Sports at Bloomsburg University, says PSAC

LOCK HAVEN– The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that they are cancelling their winter sports season. That includes both regular season and championship competition for those sports. PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray says they are committed right now to having a spring sports season if it is safe to do so. A six teams rule also applies for winter- if six teams elect to participate in championship opportunities, they could if they follow NCAAA guidelines. Last week, the PSAC board cancelled championships in Fall sports and applied the six-team rule.