Super, Cops: ‘No validity’ to Selinsgrove Middle School threat

SELINSGROVE – There will be classes today in the Selinsgrove Area School District after a threat towards the middle school was investigated by authorities Wednesday night. In a tweet, Selinsgrove Superintendent Dr. Chad Cohrs announced the district, along with state police, investigated a reported threat at the middle school. Dr. Cohrs says there is no validity to it.

Snyder County DA Mike Piecuch tells us a student has been identified in the incident, but referred all other questions to the district.