No tax increases for Norry borough, sewer in prelim budgets

NORTHUMBERLAND – Next year, it looks as though Northumberland residents and businesses won’t have to worry about higher property taxes or an increase in sewer rates. Northumberland Borough Manager Paul Ruane tells us residents will not see those increases in either of those revenue categories in next year’s tentative $3.4 million budgets.

One lower line item in next year’s budget, fine revenue. Ruane says they expect to receive about $25,000 less in money from tickets handed out the trucks and detour violators.

In other news, Ruane tells us the borough will be applying for a $300,000 grant to use for paving work. Ruane says the borough would like to pave three blocks of Queen Street that were used by heavy vehicles during the PennDOT truck ban and detours. He says the borough would use that grant money and 30% of its liquid fuels funding to pay for that work.