No-Tax-Increase Budget Sent to Gov: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ten people are suing the state and Pennsylvania state troopers over allegations officers unlawfully detained them because they are Latino, to investigate their immigration status. An amended federal lawsuit filed Thursday addresses how the plaintiffs were treated during five traffic stops in 2017 and 2018. The plaintiffs say troopers have acted as enforcers of federal civil immigration laws without training, authority or oversight.

A state police spokesman says the agency hasn’t been served with the lawsuit and is declining comment. The lawsuit seeks money damages. Three people sued the state and one trooper in April, but are now adding six more trooper defendants. In February, state police announced a new policy to govern interaction with foreign nationals, after criticism troopers had been acting as an informal arm of immigration enforcement.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Senate is sending Gov. Tom Wolf the main bill in a $34 billion compromise budget plan that uses strong tax collections to boost aid to public schools and universities, hold the line on taxes and put cash into reserve. Thursday’s 42-8 vote comes amid a scramble in the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve hundreds of just-unveiled pages of budget-related legislation. The 2019-20 fiscal year starts Monday.

It authorizes almost $2 billion more in spending through the state’s main operating account, or 6% more, counting cost overruns in the current fiscal year. It covers rising costs for prisons, debt, pension obligations and health care, while budget makers are using various cash maneuvers to veil the true cost of government operations by moving hundreds of millions of dollars in costs to outside accounts.

Meantime, one GOP-backed provision in a bill on Wolf’s desk is making the governor decide between eliminating a decades-old cash assistance program for the poor and continuing state subsidies for Philadelphia hospitals. Not one single Democratic lawmaker voted for it, and a fight in the Senate over the bill on Wednesday devolved into shouting, name-calling and bare-knuckled procedural tactics.

Another three-paragraph provision inserted Wednesday night into a sprawling, 69-page budget-related bill would stall any move by Philadelphia to ban plastic bags or impose a fee on reusable bags that many stores provide. Wolf in 2017 vetoed a bill that sought to prevent counties and municipalities from taxing or banning plastic bags.

Also Wednesday night, Republicans unveiled a provision to authorize up to $90 million in state aid to help counties buy new voting machines and inserted it into wider legislation that makes a number of changes to election laws. Wolf had sought aid for counties to back up his order to buy new voting machines by 2020’s presidential election, but rank-and-file Democrats staunchly oppose one of those changes in election law: ending a ballot option that allows voters to simply select a straight-party ticket in elections. Only seven Democrats voted for the bill.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The head of the Harrisburg School District is stepping down. Pennlive.com reports that Superintendent Sybil Knight-Burney notified staff members about her decision in an email sent Thursday morning. It didn’t state a reason for her decision to step down after 10 years. The decision comes just days after a judge agreed with a petition by the state Department of Education to appoint a receiver to take control of the financially and academically troubled district.

In her email, Knight-Burney thanked staffers for their efforts, noting that “this journey has at times been very difficult and we faced many challenges that sometimes seemed impossible to achieve.” Knight-Burney could not be reached for comment. It wasn’t clear Thursday when she would officially leave her post or who would assume her duties.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris spoke slowly but bluntly as she stared at Joe Biden, then began treating him as a hostile witness. The former federal prosecutor turned California senator started by saying she didn’t think the former vice president “was a racist.” But she criticized him for recently “defending segregationists” in the Senate and for once opposing mandatory busing of students to desegregated public schools.

Harris described a young girl in the 1970s who boarded such buses before dramatically offering, “That little girl was me.” The moment was as powerful as it was unexpected. Biden entered back-to-back nights of presidential debates in Miami as the leading Democratic candidate. Harris showed promise but had not made much of a mark lately. That all changed Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has taken steps to respond to complaints that President Donald Trump and others have gotten a free pass from the site when it comes to posting hateful messages, attacking his critics and issuing threats. Under the new policy, presidents, other world leaders and political figures who use Twitter to threaten or abuse others could find their tweets issued with warning labels. Under the new policy, a tweet that Twitter considers to be of public interest could be covered by a warning if it violates the site’s TOS. Twitter says its new policy applies to all government officials, candidates and similar public figures with more than 100,000 followers.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first of a pair of Democratic presidential primary debates drew a robust 15-plus million viewers. Nielsen figures out Thursday show the event’s viewership topped every primary debate for the 2008 and 2012 elections. But Wednesday’s debate, the first of the 2020 campaign, didn’t approach the numbers for the initial 2016 GOP primary debate.

Nearly 24 million viewers tuned in to see freshly minted candidate Donald Trump take the stage among other Republican contenders. The first Democratic debate for the 2016 cycle, including eventual nominee Hillary Clinton, drew nearly 15.8 million viewers. The combined viewership Wednesday for the 10-candidate debate on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo was 15.3 million, Nielsen said.

SELAH, Wash. (AP) — An appeals court says a piano teacher in Washington state deserved the $40,000 she was awarded in a dispute with a neighbor who revved his pickup truck engine for months to drown out the sound of her lessons. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the appeals court ruled Tuesday that Junghee Kim Spicer’s Yakima Arts Academy was entitled to the payment from her neighbor.

The inharmonious relationship started in 2012, court records say, when Spicer increased the number of piano lessons she gave. From November 2015 through March 2016, Paul Patnode parked his diesel truck next to Spicer’s home, and remotely raced the engine and set off the vehicle’s alarm when students arrived. Spicer sued Patnode and Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock ordered Patnode to pay $40,000 for emotional distress.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura hit a three-run, walk-off homer against Edwin Díaz moments after Maikel Franco hit a tying, two-run shot against the closer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 6-3 to complete a four-game sweep. New York’s Todd Frazier hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Hector Neris with one out in the ninth, but the Phillies rallied in the bottom of the inning.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils visit the Marlins today 6:30pm on 1070AM WKOK, while the last half-hour of the Late Day News Roundup continues on WKOK.com. Then the .com has CBS Sportsradio.

HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Bell homered for the second straight game as one of five home runs by Pittsburgh as the Pirates routed the Houston Astros for the second game in a row with a 10-0 win. Former Astro Joe Musgrove threw six scoreless innings for the win and Kevin Newman, Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Jacob Stallings added home runs for the Pirates to send Houston to its ninth loss in 11 games.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 4 Seattle 2

Final Pittsburgh 10 Houston 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Texas 3 Detroit 1

Final Tampa Bay 5 Minnesota 2, 18 Innings

Final L-A Angels 8 Oakland 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 6 N-Y Mets 3

Final Chi Cubs 9 Atlanta 7

Final Washington 8 Miami 5

Final L-A Dodgers 12 Colorado 8

Final Arizona 5 San Francisco 1

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final L.A. Sparks 86 Las Vegas 74

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Washington at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Dallas at N-Y Liberty 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix 10:00 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle 10:00 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Chicago at New York 8:00 p.m.

