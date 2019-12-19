No tax increase in 2020 Union County budget

LEWISBURG – Once again, property owners in Union County won’t have to worry about a tax increase next year. The Daily Item reports the county commissioners voted unanimously Monday to adopt a balanced $19.3 million budget.

The Daily Item says the tax levy remains at 5.56 mills, so property owners will pay just over $550 on each $100,000 of assessed value of land. Commissioners tell The Daily Item this is the 10th time in the last 11 years county property owners won’t have to deal with a tax increase. The final 2020 budget is about $74,000 less than last year’s budget.