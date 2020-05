DANVILLE – Another piece of good news in the Danville Area School District, as property owners won’t face a tax increase to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle says next year’s budget of just over $44 million will not have a tax increase. She says the district is doing this as a courtesy during the ongoing pandemic.

Dr. Boyle says the district will pull needed money from its fund balance. She says the district does face a projected shortfall of just under $2 million.