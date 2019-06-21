No Penna. Tax Increase: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds



AP PA Headlines 6/21/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Top Pennsylvania lawmakers are assembling a budget package that’s due ahead of the July 1 start of the fiscal year, but behind-the-scenes disagreements remain and rank-and-file lawmakers are awaiting details. The first votes on budget legislation are expected Monday. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature are staying quiet about their disagreements as hundreds of pages of budget legislation are being drafted.

Meanwhile, rank-and-file lawmakers haven’t been briefed on what’s expected to be a nearly $34 billion spending bill. Lawmakers say the package will hold the line on major taxes and fees. Among the disagreements is Wolf’s request that lawmakers authorize first steps toward Pennsylvania joining a regional consortium that sets a price and caps on greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A package of agriculture-related legislation is in the hands of the Pennsylvania Senate after recent passage in the state House, proposals that range from grants to help butchers comply with federal inspection requirements to new efforts to combat spotted lanternfly infestation. The House voted overwhelmingly this week to approve 10 bills designed to bolster the state’s large farm industry.

The proposals include grants to address runoff that ends up in the Chesapeake Bay, to support the Future Farmers of America and 4-H, and to expand elementary school education about nutrition and farming. They also would create an agricultural business development center, provide low-interest loans for conservation efforts and boost research, organic practices and marketing for dairy farmers. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he supports all 10 bills.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters will decide whether to enumerate victims’ rights in the state constitution, a proposal likely to appear on the November ballot. The state Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to give its final approval, putting the state’s version of Marsy’s Law on the ballot as a constitutional amendment referendum.

The proposed amendment would give victims the right to be notified about, attend and weigh in during plea hearings, sentencings and parole proceedings. Supporters argue there is a need to guarantee that victims aren’t ignored in criminal proceedings. Opponents, including the ACLU and defense attorneys, have said they are concerned the amendment could impinge on defendants’ right to a fair and speedy trial, and that the amendment contains vague, formulaic language.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police union official says Police Commissioner Richard Ross’ comments about expecting officers to be fired over social media posts are “premature and irresponsible” without a complete investigation. Ross says 72 Philadelphia police officers have been placed on administrative duty amid an initial investigation into a national group’s accusation of officers in several states posting racist and anti-Muslim comments on social media.

Ross said he believed at least “several dozen” people would be disciplined and he expects some to be fired. Philadelphia police union President John McNesby says officers “are entitled to due process just like any other citizen.” He says the Fraternal Order of Police will support and represent officers during the investigation.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials in Philadelphia have confirmed an early morning fire at a 150-year-old refinery complex. A Philadelphia Fire Department spokeswoman confirmed reports of a fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex in south Philadelphia. Social media began seeing reports of fire and booms shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.

KYW-TV reports the refinery has its own fire brigade. No injuries have been disclosed at this time. The cause of the fire is still unclear. It’s the second fire at the refinery in one month, following a June 10 fire in which no injuries were reported. Multiple SEPTA bus routes have been diverted because of the fire. The complex produced 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily. Philadelphia Energy Solutions says the oil refining complex is the largest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 40-foot-tall, World War I memorial cross can continue to stand on public land in Maryland, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday in an important decision about the use of religious symbols in American life. The justices said preserving a long-standing religious monument is very different from allowing the building of a new one. And the court concluded that the nearly 100-year-old memorial’s presence on a grassy highway median doesn’t violate the Constitution’s prohibition on the government favoring one religion over others. Seven of the court’s nine justices sided with the cross’ backers, a lineup that crossed ideological lines.

The case had been closely watched for its potential impact on other monuments. Defenders of the cross in Bladensburg, a suburb of the nation’s capital, had argued that a ruling against them could doom hundreds of war memorials that use crosses to commemorate soldiers who died. But the case was also seen as an indication of how far the court’s conservative majority would be willing to go in approving of religious symbols in public life. In the end, a majority of the justices signed on to a relatively narrow ruling, declining to go as far as they had been urged to by some of the cross’ defenders. Justice Samuel Alito wrote in a majority opinion for himself and four colleagues that “when time’s passage imbues a religiously expressive monument, symbol or practice with this kind of familiarly and historical significance, removing It may no longer appear neutral.”

NEW YORK (AP) — With his re-election campaign officially launched, President Donald Trump is interacting with media organizations that reach beyond his base. He’s booked an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday and has done an interview with Telemundo — two of the three networks that will simulcast next week’s first debate among Democratic presidential contenders.

Trump also sat for a Time magazine cover story, and his interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos made news all last weekend. For much of his presidency, Trump has focused the bulk of his interview time on friendly outlets, most notably Fox News Channel. Outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has given up regular press briefings, and many of her meetings with reporters come after she’s done a satellite interview with Fox.

LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be starting their own foundation to support their charitable endeavors, formally spinning off from the entity Prince Harry and Prince William established together a decade ago. The long-expected change is intended to better align the work and interests of Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle. A name has not yet been chosen for the new foundation.

William and the former Kate Middleton will remain with the original charity. The decision to break away from the Royal Foundation is seen as the final step in the division of the couples’ public duties and comes following the conclusion of a review into its structure. The royals will continue to work on joint projects, such as the Heads Together campaign.

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston veterinary hospital got quite a surprise recently when a family brought in their bulldog after he stopped eating. The Angell Animal Medical Center found 19 baby pacifiers in the dog’s stomach. It started in April when the Wellesley family noticed that their 3-year-old dog, Mortimer, started getting nauseous before meals. His owner, Emily Shanahan, brought Mortimer to the vet, who prescribed medicine to take care of the issue.

But it didn’t help and Mortimer eventually stopped eating entirely. Shanahan went to Angell, where they took an X-ray and discovered the pacifiers. Vets think Mortimer had been taking the pacifiers from Shanahan’s two children over the course of months. The pacifiers were removed using a medical scope that did not require surgery. Mortimer recovered and is back at home.

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida trying to find the rightful owner of a prosthetic ear that washed up on their beach got a happy phone call from South Carolina on Thursday. Holmes Beach Police Sgt. Brian Hall said a woman called saying the rubber ear they posted on Facebook belongs to her husband. Hall said the Beaufort couple was vacationing in the Tampa Bay area when the man went swimming.

She said he was trying to put the ear in his pocket for safekeeping when “a wave knocked it off his hand.” The police department posted a photo of the left ear, saying a local resident found it in the sand on Saturday after the “World’s Strongest Man” contest on Anna Maria Island. Prosthetic ears can cost thousands of dollars. Hall said the department will mail it to South Carolina.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A 13-year-old umpire says his warning against both sides for using foul language prompted a fist fight between adults at a youth baseball game in suburban Denver. Josh Cordova tells KUSA-TV that after the warning, the coaches “were getting into my face,” and the melee started soon after. Video released by police shows men exchanging punches on the field during Saturday’s game in Lakewood.

Five people have been cited so far for disorderly conduct. Josh says that “maybe by issuing a warning everyone would just chill, take a step back and realize how stupid they were acting. … but (I) guess not.” The Bear Creek Junior Sports Association announced Wednesday it has zero tolerance for such behavior and canceled the remaining games for both teams of 7-year-olds.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Rendon and Victor Robles homered in a four-run sixth inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 to complete a sweep of the rain-shortened series. Rendon led off the sixth with a tiebreaking drive off Nick Pivetta and Robles made it 7-3 with a three-run shot off Edubray Ramos. Jean Segura and Jay Bruce hit solo homers for the Phillies.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com. and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. Today, the Phils host the Marlins 6:30pm. Saturday’s game is at 3:30pm, Sunday is 12:30pm. During those games, CBS Sportsradio will be on WKOK.com and the SBC app.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Texas 4 Cleveland 2

Final N-Y Yankees 10 Houston 6

Final Toronto 7 L-A Angels 5, 10 Innings

Final Kansas City 4 Minnesota 1

Final Oakland 5 Tampa Bay 4

Final Seattle 5 Baltimore 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 6 Arizona 4, 10 Innings

Final Washington 7 Philadelphia 4

Final Miami 7 St. Louis 6, 11 Innings

Final Chi Cubs 7 N-Y Mets 4

Final Cincinnati 7 Milwaukee 1

Final L-A Dodgers 9 San Francisco 8

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Dallas 69 Phoenix 54

Final Washington 95 Las Vegas 72

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

L-A Angels at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Atlanta at Connecticut 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Sparks at Seattle 10:30 p.m.

