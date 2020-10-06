No ‘official’ trick-or-treating in Sunbury, but activity allowed

Photo: nationalpost.com

SUNBURY – There won’t be an ‘official’ trick-or-treating time in Sunbury this year due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t take part in Halloween activities. In a statement Tuesday, the City of Sunbury says it can’t condone random door-to-door trick-or-treating across the community, but there may be families who want to participate with a few known neighbors, friends and extended family. So the city says it will provide special services, including an increase in police presence from 6-9 p.m. October 31. The normal 9 p.m. curfew remains in effect for minors.

They say anyone still wanting to trick-or-treat, or attend the upcoming Sunbury Fire Police Reverse Halloween parade, should wear face coverings, under or over Halloween costumes. Participants should also keep their distance from people outside your household.

The city says anyone handing out candy should adhere to CDC recommendations of prepackaging it and setting it out for kids to grab and go. When preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

See the city’s full statement below:

“The City Council is committed to promoting the health and safety of Sunbury residents. After careful consideration and discussion by the Council, the City of Sunbury will not hold an “official” Trick or Treat time for Halloween 2020 given the possible impact on the health of participants. While no official trick or treating event will be held, the City in no way opposes the practice of trick or treating if it is done safely with appropriate application of guidance issued by state and federal officials and agencies intended to reduce the risk of illness transmission. The Council supports decision-making by residents and children’s parents or guardians on whether to participate in trick or treating or other Halloween activities. The City will provide special services in anticipation of private Halloween and trick or treating activities. This will include an increase in police presence and interaction throughout the City from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on st. The normal 9:00 pm curfew will remain in effect for minors. The Council asks everyone to do their part to protect the health of themselves and others.”