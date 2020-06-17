No new Valley COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG – No new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Valley, but PA is now over 6,300 deaths. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health says 335 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, with none in the Valley. Of the over 79,000 patients, 75% have recovered. 43 new deaths have been confirmed as well, which put the state death toll over 6,300.

In the past 14 days, all Valley counties remain within the reopening criteria. The Department of Health says that is now being updated weekly, typically on Fridays.

There are 629 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 533,013 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.