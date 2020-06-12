Fourth Northumberland Co. death reported, nine new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – A fourth death has been reported in Northumberland County, while the rest of the Valley has nine new COVID-19 cases. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed six new cases in Northumberland County as well at 219 and four deaths, Union County has two new cases at 81 and two deaths, and Montour has one new case at 56. Snyder remains with 59 cases and one death.

In the last 14 days in the area, Northumberland County has 38 cases, Union has 17, Snyder has 10, and Montour remains with three.

686 statewide cases have also been confirmed, which moves the total to just under 78,000 – 73% of those patients have recovered. 49 deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll over 6,100.

There are over 488,000 people who have tested negative to date. View other county and statewide virus data here.