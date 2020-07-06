No new Valley COVID-19 cases, 218 new in Allegheny County, PA over 90,000

HARRISBURG – No new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed Monday, but big spikes continue in the Pittsburgh area and Pennsylvania is now over 90,000 cases. In its daily update, the State Department of Health says the Valley’s virus count remains the same, as well as in the area’s long-term care facilities.

However, 218 of the state’s 450 new cases were confirmed in Allegheny County overnight. Over 90,000 cases have also been confirmed, of which 78% have recovered. One new death has also been confirmed, keeping the state death toll over 6,700.

State officials remind residents mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 743,020 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 6,824 of PA’s total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.