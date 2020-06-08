No new Valley cases, PA deaths approaching 6,000

HARRISBURG – There were no changes to local COVID-19 case numbers, and so far, this region is doing well as for keeping COVID-19 test numbers low during the green phase reopening.

In its daily update Monday, the state Department of Health confirmed 351 new Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases, with the statewide total approaching 76,000, and they say 71% of those people have recovered. 10 new deaths have also been confirmed in the state, with the state death toll just under 6,000.

All Valley counties are also within the newly established criteria state officials are closely watching as more counties move to the green phase. So far, all Valley counties have:

— Stable, decreasing, or low confirmed case counts over the past two weeks.

— Contact tracing is going well in each county.

— Positive coronavirus test results are below 10% in the past 14 days.

— Hospital bed availability is also at no more than 90% capacity, meaning there are available beds.

Currently, the state says there are 620 people who have a positive serology (antibody) test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 451,387 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.