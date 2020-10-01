No new cases reported in latest Bloomsburg University COVID-19 update

BLOOMSBURG – No new cases of COVID at Bloom U…Some good news to report when it comes to COVID-19 at Bloomsburg University, after the school was forced to end in-person classes due to an outbreak there.

In a recent update on its COVID-19 dashboard, Bloomsburg says there are no new cases to report as of September 30. That’s the first time no new cases have been reported since the university started reporting cases in mid-August.

Bloomsburg announced August 27 it was moving to all online learning after dozens of cases were reported and students were widely seen disregarding safety protocols.