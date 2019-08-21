No More Feeding Deer in PA: AP Penna. Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/21/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A committee of Pennsylvania Game Commission staff has recommended a statewide ban on feeding white-tailed deer. The agency biologists say that banning artificial feeding stations would help slow the spread of wildlife diseases. They’re asking residents to voluntarily stop feeding deer. The commission often addresses wildlife outbreaks of insect-borne infections, West Nile Virus, and other flare-ups, but its scientists are most concerned about chronic wasting disease in deer.

The neurological disorder is fatal, and exposure cannot be detected until shortly before the deer’s death. The disease has spread to herds in 23 states, including Pennsylvania, where it continues to spread. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that municipalities that have proposed feeding bans in the past have faced opposition and eventually abandoned the idea after backlash from voters who enjoy the pastime.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is urging the passage of a law in Pennsylvania requiring gun owners to report stolen or lost firearms, suggesting it could have prevented last week’s wounding of six Philadelphia police officers during a long standoff. Wolf made the comments Tuesday during his regular appearance on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh.

He says Pennsylvania needs a stolen or lost guns reporting requirement so that people like the accused shooter in Philadelphia can’t illegally get a hold of a long gun. Maurice Hill is charged with attempted murder, assault and other counts. He’s accused of shooting at officers who were serving a drug warrant Wednesday and then keeping police at bay while he fired from inside a house. The six officers were released after being treated at hospitals.

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia’s police commissioner resigned Tuesday amid allegations that members of his department engaged in sexual harassment and racial and gender discrimination against two women serving in the ranks. Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news release he was disappointed to lose Commissioner Richard Ross Jr., but in light of the new allegations, he said Ross’ “resignation is in the best interest of the department.”

Kenney spokeswoman Deana Gamble said Ross offered his resignation after Kenney learned details of the allegations by the women, including one who says she once had an affair with Ross.

The corporal and patrol officer made the allegations against several department employees. Gamble said Ross knew about the alleged harassment and failed to respond adequately. An amended version of the women’s federal lawsuit was filed Monday. “The mayor wanted to figure out what occurred,” Gamble said. “After he read the complaint, the mayor decided to accept his resignation.” Ross, who is black, joined the department in 1989 and had served as commissioner since January 2016. He did not respond to messages seeking comment.

The lawsuit alleges discrimination, a hostile work environment, retaliation and other counts.

FALLSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Officials at a Pennsylvania school district say a single-digit tax rate typo created a nearly $900,000 deficit for the school district. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a school board resolution from the Pennsbury School District in Falls Township incorrectly set the millage rate for the upcoming school year. Millage rates are used to calculate property taxes. The district incorrectly set the rate at 170.076 instead of 171.076.

The district’s chief financial officer, Stephen Berdnik, says the mistake wasn’t caught before tax bills had already been mailed out and the district’s solicitor was concerned about possible litigation if a change was made retroactively. Most of the deficit has already been made up because actual property values were higher than assessed and there was a higher-than-normal tax collection rate in the district.

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of “The Matrix.” Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday that a fourth “Matrix” is in the works. Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in the film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Wachowski, who co-created “The Matrix” with Lilly Wachowski.

Lana Wachowski says in a statement that the ideas of “The Matrix” are more relevant than ever now and she’s happy to have the characters back in her life. Emmerich says Wachowski is a true visionary. The first film hit theaters 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

No release date has been set.

NEW YORK (AP) — The 25th James Bond movie has a title: “No Time to Die.” Producers announced the moniker Tuesday for the film that has long been referred to simply as “Bond 25.” “No Time to Die” returns Daniel Craig to the role of 007. Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes (rayf fynz) return as cast members. Rami Malek plays the villain.

“No Time to Die,” directed by Cary Fukunaga, is to be released in the U.K. on April 3, 2020, and in the United States on April 8. A few setbacks have marked the production. An explosion during shooting at Pinewood Studios in June injured a crew member and damaged the sound stage. Craig hurt his foot in May while performing a stunt in Jamaica that required minor ankle surgery.

UNDATED (AP) – Fred Gaudelli knew NBC would have to come up with something grand for this season’s “Sunday Night Football” opener given this is the NFL’s 100th anniversary. It didn’t take long for the show’s executive producer to arrive at something as Carrie Underwood came up with the perfect idea. This season, the show will open with the original “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” song, but this time Underwood will be joined by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett.

Jett’s band, the Blackhearts, also performs. A preview of the new opener will air during Sunday’s preseason game between Pittsburgh and Tennessee. “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” was adapted from Jett’s 1988 hit “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”

NEW YORK (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” wasn’t content with just the top spot in the Nielsen company’s rankings of the most popular television programs last week. This time it took the top two. First place is familiar territory for NBC’s talent competition. It has been the most-watched summer series for six straight years, and the No. 1 alternative summer series for all 14 years that it has been on the air.

The dominance continues even though the show is slipping in popularity, which is typical of most TV series these days. “AGT” averages 11.4 million viewers live and within a week of an episode’s premiere, down 18% from last year, Nielsen said. Still, that’s almost 4 million viewers more than the second-ranked show of the summer, ABC’s “Bachelorette,” which had 7.5 million viewers within a week of its premiere this summer.

“America’s Got Talent” still has the capacity to create big moments online, too. A clip of contestant Kodi Lee singing a version of “A Song For You” has been viewed nearly 432 million times online, NBC said. The summer’s ratings illustrate how scripted series are fading as a factor, after a couple of years where networks tried to attract viewers with a handful of new shows. Last summer the second-ranked show was the CBS drama “Code Black,” with 8.8 million viewers. The most-watched scripted series this summer has been reruns of CBS’ “NCIS,” at 5.6 million, Nielsen said.

NEW YORK (AP) — Hasbro is giving plastic packaging the boot. The toy maker says all packaging for its new products will be mostly plastic free by the end of 2022. It plans to stop using plastic bags, elastic bands and the shrink wrap that’s usually found around Monopoly, Scrabble and other board games. But Hasbro’s toys, such as Mr. Potato Head, will still be made with plastic.

The company says it is testing materials to replace it, but says it’s challenging to find an alternative that’s still safe for kids and keeps toys looking the same as the plastic ones. Hasbro says it has a program where people can ship in their GI Joes or My Little Pony figurines to be recycled. The company says it will begin cutting down on plastic packaging next year.

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — Officials in a New Hampshire town are trying to figure out how a recently opened time capsule from 50 years ago has nothing in it. Library director Cara Potter in Derry tells WMUR-TV that since she started there five years ago, the safe has been sitting on a shelf. Before that, it was kept at the old municipal building in town.

The combination was on the back of the safe. Potter said it took several tries to get it open recently on the 50th anniversary of when it was sealed in 1969. But it was empty. No one has a list of what was originally put inside. Officials said they have no idea who could have opened it and taken the items. They even speculated that nothing was put in there in the first place.

ROME (AP) — A French couple faces up to six years in jail for taking around 40 kg (88.1lbs) of white sand from a beach on the Italian island of Sardinia. Italian finance police said Tuesday they discovered the sand from a Chia beach stashed in 14 plastic bottles in the couple’s SUV during a check as it boarded a ferry Aug. 15 from Sardinia to France.

The couple told police they didn’t know it was against the law to take the island’s famed sand, which is protected as a public good. If found guilty, they face one to six years in jail for aggravated theft. It’s not clear when a trial may be held. Italian finance police say the sand theft was one of the bigger revealed during a recent crackdown.

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A newly elected St. Louis County councilwoman has been sworn into office using a Dr. Seuss book. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the council doesn’t require members to be sworn in on a Bible, and newly elected 2nd District member Kelli Dunaway chose “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” Her 5-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter held it for her during last week’s ceremony.

The graduation-gift classic, which was first published in 1990, is about the journey of life. In it, the narrator tells readers, “Out there things can happen, and frequently do, To people as brainy and footsy as you.” Other elected leaders also have chosen books besides the Bible for their swearing-in ceremonies. Among them is President John Quincy Adams, who was sworn in on a book of law.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

BOSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola pitched seven innings of four-hit ball to win for the sixth time in his last seven decisions, getting three runs of support in the first inning and cruising to lift the Philadelphia Phillies over the Boston Red Sox 3-2. In the opener of a two-game interleague series, three of the first four Philadelphia batters reached base, including back-to-back doubles by Bryce Harper and Jean Segura.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils have the night off, and will be back in action this evening 6:30pm when they travel to the Boston Red Sox. On WKOK, you’ll hear the Phillies, while on WKOK.com, you’ll hear the wrap up of the Late Day News Roundup, and CBS Sportsradio.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Starling Marte hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 4-1. After struggling to manage anything off Stephen Strasburg through seven innings, Pittsburgh loaded the bases against Wander Suero with none out in the eighth when Adam Frazier bunted a single past the mound. Bryan Reynolds tied it 1-1 with a sacrifice fly before Marte drove a fastball from Daniel Hudson 397 feet to right-center for his 22nd homer of the season.

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 3 L-A Dodgers 16

Final N-Y Mets 9 Cleveland 2

Final Philadelphia 3 Boston 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final L-A Angels 5 Texas 1 (1st game)

Final Baltimore 4 Kansas City 1

Final Seattle 7 Tampa Bay 4

Final Minnesota 14 Chi White Sox 4

Final Houston 6 Detroit 3

Final Texas 3 L-A Angels 2 (11 Innings, 2nd game)

Final Oakland 6 N-Y Yankees 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 4 Washington 1

Final Cincinnati 3 San Diego 2

Final Atlanta 5 Miami 1

Final Chi Cubs 5 San Francisco 3

Final St. Louis 9 Milwaukee 4

Final Arizona 8 Colorado 7

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Chicago 87 Atlanta 83

Final New York 82 Indiana 76

Final OT Las Vegas 84 Phoenix 79

Final Los Angeles 81 Minnesota 71

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved