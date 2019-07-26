NO JROTC instructor could affect classes at Shikellamy

SUNBURY – After losing their instructor, apparently because of a senior class prank that went too far, Junior ROTC classes at Shikellamy High School could be on hold this fall. WKOK has obtained a letter sent to parents this week in which the high school Assistant Principal Brandy Wiest says the instructor position still has not been filled.

She says, at this time, there are no certified substitutes to hire on an interim basis. Wiest says if the district can’t hire an instructor by start of school September 3, JROTC classes may have to be put on hold.

Wiest says the district has posted the job on the district’ website, as well as at the Carlisle Barracks and Fort Indiantown Gap. The district has also reached out to the Army. She told parents to tell the school if anyone has suggestions.

Shikellamy’s former JROTC instructor Joe Walsh resigned in June. He was placed on administrative leave in May after allegedly letting students in the high school to for a senior class prank that involved live chickens.