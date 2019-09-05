No Interest in New Casino: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/5/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lack of interest has thwarted Pennsylvania’s latest casino expansion attempt. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday received no bidders for a casino license auction ordered by lawmakers as part of an aggressive gambling expansion launched by a cash-hungry state government. Pennsylvania is already the nation’s No. 1 state in tax revenue from casino gambling. But lawmakers in 2017 authorized the auction of 10 mini-casino licenses to help plug a budget hole.

The first five auctions raised $127 million. Wednesday’s auction was the gaming board’s second unsuccessful attempt to auction a sixth license, and there are to be no further auctions under current law. The auction was limited to owners of Pennsylvania’s full-size casinos. Minimum bids were set at $7.5 million and potential locations were limited to parts of northern and central Pennsylvania.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The organization behind the annual re-enactments of the Civil War battle of Gettysburg says it doesn’t plan on hosting such an event in the summer of 2020. The Gettysburg Anniversary Committee said in a post on its website that after a quarter century of organizing the annual July observance, at this time it “does not anticipate organizing or hosting a 157th re-enactment.”

Operations Manager Randy Phiel told the Gettysburg Times that he considers the decision more as “hitting the pause button” than the end. He said re-enactments are most successful every five years and that might build anticipation and grow visitor interest, but there are no definite plans to do that. The announcement offered thanks to all involved in the annual events “making those dusty old history books come alive.”

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is moving to make Michigan the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes. The Democrat announced Wednesday that she ordered the state health department to issue emergency rules. They will prohibit the sale and misleading marketing of flavored nicotine vaping products.

Whitmer says her No. 1 priority is keeping kids safe, and she wants to stop companies that are using candy flavors to “hook children on nicotine.”

The federal government and nearly every state bar the sale of e-cigarettes to minors. Whitmer says Michigan will be the first to ban flavored vaping products, including for adults. The American Vaping Association says the “shameless attempt at backdoor prohibition” could send thousands of ex-smokers back to deadly cigarettes. It says it will support lawsuits to challenge the ban.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says verbal missteps and factual errors he’s made while campaigning aren’t “substantive.” The former vice president made his case Wednesday in a CBS “Late Show” interview with host Stephen Colbert. Biden agreed he’s tripped over some details, but said it’s not “relevant” whether some anecdote occurred when he was a senator or vice president.

Biden drew applause saying he doesn’t get confused about matters like putting “kids in cages.” That’s a reference to President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. Biden rejected the idea that he wants only incremental policy changes. He touted his proposal to expand the Affordable Care Act with a public option.

He also joked that he’d nominate former President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court and pick Michelle Obama as his running mate.

NEW YORK (AP) — Lester Holt laughed when his colleagues proposed that he spend a couple of nights locked up in the Louisiana State Penitentiary for an NBC News report on criminal justice reform. “At first, I was like, ‘it’s dangerous,'” Holt said. “This is one of the most notorious prisons of the world, and you want to lock me up? What about safety?”

It also had the whiff of a stunt that could overshadow serious intentions. Instead, the sobering trip frames Friday’s “Dateline NBC” report about 1990s-era “tough on crime” legislation and what it has meant for society today. The show is repeated Sunday night on MSNBC, along with a Holt-moderated town hall meeting from inside another well-known prison, New York’s Sing Sing.

Holt gained access to the sprawling Louisiana prison known as “Angola” because the desire to confront these issues coincided with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ attempts to lower the population inside his state’s facilities. As Holt rode a prison bus to the 28-square mile (72-sq. kilometer) former plantation that houses some 5,500 inmates, he reflected on how many people took the same ride knowing they might never return.

NEW YORK (AP) — The opening of college football’s season was welcome news for ABC in an otherwise quiet week for television. The network won the weekly ratings competition on the strength of games that took over the network’s schedule on Saturday night (Oregon vs. Auburn) and Sunday (Oklahoma vs. Houston), the Nielsen company said.

As it approaches its end for the season, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” otherwise dominated the prime-time landscape, with the week’s two most popular programs. ABC averaged 3.7 million viewers in prime time for the week. NBC was second with 3.43 million viewers, CBS had 3.35 million, Fox had 1.5 million, ION Television had 1.3 million, Univision had 1.03 million, Telemundo had 1.01 million and the CW had 580,000. Fox News Channel was the week’s most popular cable network, averaging 2.29 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 1.53 million, ESPN had 1.39 million, HGTV had 1.21 million and USA had 1.12 million.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It started as a light-hearted challenge between a Florida couple, can a Smart car fit into their kitchen? The answer: Yes it can. Patrick Eldridge parked his smart car in his kitchen to protect it from Hurricane Dorian because he didn’t want it to “blow away” and to prove that he can park his car there. Jessica Eldridge said her car was already parked in the garage. To avoid cleaning their garage out, her husband proposed to park it in the house.

“I said there was no way he could. He said he could,” Jessica said. “So he opened the double doors and had it in. I was amazed that it could fit. He had it in with no problems.” Dorian was skirting Florida’s coast Wednesday, narrowly missing Jacksonville as it heads northward along the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines. The Category 2 storm has devastated the Bahamas, where rescue crews have only begun taking the full measure of the damage.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reliever Michael Lorenzen hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Cincinnati Reds pulled away to an 8-5 victory that cost the Philadelphia Phillies a chance to gain ground in the wild card race. The Phillies had their three-game winning streak snapped and slipped to three games behind the idle Cubs for the final NL wild card. Lorenzen became the first player since Babe Ruth in 1921 to earn a win, hit a homer and play the outfield in the same game.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils plau in Cincinatti again today to take on the Reds at noon. At that time on WKOK.com, we’ll have the rest of the Dan Patrick Show, the Dave Ramsey Show and an encore DP show.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds’ two-run bloop single capped a three-run ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Miami Marlins. Elias Diaz started the winning rally with a leadoff homer against Jose Urena that drew the Pirates within a run.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles already had a talented offense before adding DeSean Jackson, Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the offseason. It should make Carson Wentz’s job easier. The Eagles play Sunday on our sister station Eagle 107 (107.3FM).

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping a renewed aggressiveness on defense will lead to more turnovers in 2019. The Steelers led the NFL in sacks last season but managed just 15 takeaways, tied for 29th in the league. Pittsburgh spent the offseason adding defensive players such as Steven Nelson who have shown an ability to get their hands on the ball. A stiff test awaits in the opener against New England: The Steelers have never beaten Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on the road. The Steelers play Sunday on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Texas 1

Final Boston 6 Minnesota 2

Final Kansas City 5 Detroit 4

Final Cleveland 8 Chi White Sox 6

Final Oakland 4 L-A Angels 0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado 3 L-A Dodgers 7 (Top 9th)

Final N-Y Mets 8 Washington 4

Final Cincinnati 8 Philadelphia 5

Final Pittsburgh 6 Miami 5

Final San Francisco 9 St. Louis 8

Final Arizona 4 San Diego 1

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Connecticut 102 Dallas 72

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Green Bay at Chicago 8:20 p.m.

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Las Vegas at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles 10 p.m.

___.

