No injuries reported after a hay barn is destroyed in Snyder County

SELINSGROVE – A hay barn was destroyed by fire Friday night in Snyder County. Emergency dispatchers tell us the fire started at 10 p.m. in a barn at Sand Hill Road and Air Tower Road in Penn Township, near Selinsgrove.

Multiple fire companies were called to the scene, including crews from Northumberland County. A tower truck from Sunbury was also sent. Firefighters were on the scene until 4:30 Saturday morning. There were no injuries reported and it is not yet known what caused that fire in Snyder County.