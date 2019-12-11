No injuries in two-alarm house fire in Mount Carmel Tuesday night

MOUNT CARMEL – Another house fire occurred in lower Northumberland County Tuesday night, this time in Mount Carmel. Northumberland County Communications tells us that blaze was first reported around 9:30 p.m., with a second alarm called shortly after.

The fire was reported by a passerby at a home at 34 West Fifth Street. County communications says visible smoke and flames were seen from the second floor. No injuries were reported there as well and a cause is also known.

Earlier there was a fire in Shamokin, and a Monday night house fire damaged a home in Shamokin.