No injuries in late night fire at Shamokin apartment building

SHAMOKIN – Volunteer firefighters battled a late night fire in Shamokin Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Northumberland County Communications tells us the fire was first reported around 11 p.m. at a three-story apartment building at the intersection of East Lincoln and North Liberty Streets. County communications says a second alarm was called about six minutes later.

Flames were seen shooting through the roof upon firefighters’ arrival. No injuries were reported and everyone inside at the time is believed to have gotten out safely.