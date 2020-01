COAL TOWNSHIP – A home in Coal Township, Northumberland County, was damaged in a fire Thursday evening.

The blaze at 4467 State Route 125 broke out about 5pm, fire officials say the cause of the fire is not known and there were no injuries. A half-dozen volunteer fire companies responded according to Northumberland County 9-1-1. They say at least two people are homeless as a result of the Coal Township fire late Thursday afternoon.