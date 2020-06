No injuries in a fast moving Danville fire Thursday afternoon

DANVILLE – There were no injuries reported after a fire in Danville Thursday afternoon. Two people said to be homeless, and are being assisted by the Red Cross, after the 3pm fire on Ridge Drive.

Witnesses tell us the fire may have started in the kitchen and the home was heavily damaged. No one was home when the fire broke out and several pets are okay, after that Danville fire yesterday.