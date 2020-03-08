No injuries after large apartment fire in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – No injuries were reported after an apartment fire in Lewisburg that shut down parts of Third Street Sunday. According to the Union County Fire Wire, the blaze was first reported just after 11 a.m. at 25 North Third Street. William Cameron Engine Company Chief Jamie Blount says it was a kitchen fire that extended into the attic. He says an occupant left a pan on a stove and left the residence, but the fire has been ruled accidental. All occupants were evacuated safely and crews cleared the scene in a little under three hours.

Blount says the main body of the building suffered heavy damage and there is smoke damage throughout the building. He says there is also minor damage to an adjacent building. Monetary damages are still unknown.