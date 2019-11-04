No injuries after fire reported at Lewisburg Walmart Sunday morning

LEWISBURG – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in the Lewisburg Walmart Sunday morning. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the blaze was first reported around 9:45 a.m. CSR 911 says the fire reportedly started in a cooler area, which spread to a wall nearby.

According to the Union County Fire Wire, staff and customers were evacuated safely. The fire wire says once power was isolated in the building, the fire was contained. They report, natural ventilation cleared the building of smoke.

Volunteer firefighters from William Cameron Engine Company, Milton, and White Deer Township responded, along with various EMS, including from Evangelical Community Hospital. PP&L and Milton state police also responded.