SUNBURY – No one was hurt after a car rolled onto its roof top in Sunbury Thursday evening. Northumberland County Communications tells us the crash was reported just before 8 p.m. Thursday along Front Street, just past the Market Street traffic light.

County communications says the road was shut down until around 8:30 p.m. while crews cleared the scene. No injuries were reported. Sunbury Police, Sunbury Fire Department, and Americus EMS responded.