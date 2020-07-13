COVID-19 Impact: No fall sports in Patriot League this season

CENTER VALLEY – There will be no fall sports this year in The Patriot League, so Bucknell University’s teams will not be on the field this fall. In a statement Monday, The Patriot League says teams will not engage in competition this fall. Decisions surrounding winter and spring sports will be made at a later date.

However, the opportunity for conditioning, strength training, and other practice opportunities in all sports will be permitted, provided health and safety conditions support such activities. And the league also says the United States Military and Naval academies can continue to engage in competitive opportunities as considered appropriate by their respective Superintendents. The league’s Council of Presidents say they are allowing this because the ‘academies are unique in their environments and their missions within higher education.’

The Patriot League calls the decision ‘deeply disappointing,’ but the health and safety of its campuses and communities must be of high priority. The League says its committed to ‘exploring creative approaches and alternatives to providing future competitive experiences, including possibly conducting them in the second semester.

This comes after the Ivy League announced no fall sports late last week.