No decision yet in UPMC tax exemption case in Sunbury

SUNBURY – No decision yet in UMPC’s tax exemption request for the former Sunbury Community Hospital. Now, UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, they hope to save over $400,000 in taxes.

A hearing was held on the assessment appeal and Northumberland County is looking into what was presented. County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano tells us no decision has been made and the county has until November 15 to render a decision.

If the exemption is granted, the county, the city of Sunbury, and the Shikellamy School District would lose more than $370,000 in annual real estate tax revenue. If UPMC becomes fully tax exempt, the school district would give up over $224,000, the city would lose just under $75,000, and the county would lose over $72,000.

The hospital was originally the non-profit Sunbury Community Hospital, but has been taxed since 2006 when for-profit companies have been running it.