No charges yet after summer Routes 11-15 fatal crash

SHAMOKIN DAM – Any possible charges have not yet been filed after a deadly crash on Routes 11-15 in Shamokin Dam in July. Shamokin Dam Police Chief Tim Bremigen tells us the investigation is ongoing, and it is possible charges, if pursued, may not be filed until October or November.

Bremigen says officers have remained in contact with the victim’s family. Killed in that crash was 66-year-old John Wendt of Selinsgrove, when he was sandwiched in between two tractor-trailers while stopped at a red light. The crash occurred July 9 at the intersection of Routes 11-15 and Baldwin Boulevard.