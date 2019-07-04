No Armed Teachers in PA: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/04/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is signing legislation that his office says clarifies the options for who school districts and private schools can hire as armed security guards, although Wolf’s administration says it bars districts from allowing teachers to be armed. The bill Wolf signed Tuesday also expands training requirements for armed school officers.

It says schools can hire armed security guards on contract, as long as they meet certain certification standards. It also expands the definition of a school officer to include a county sheriff or deputy sheriff. Wolf’s office says schools were already employing both. In a statement, Wolf says teachers cannot be cons Most Democratic lawmakers opposed the bill, saying allowing more guns into school won’t solve school shootings.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new Pennsylvania law says task forces that use officers from different municipalities will no longer have to comply with a requirement that each municipality pass an ordinance authorizing participation. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed the bill that was crafted in response to a May decision by the state Supreme Court.

The new law says police and agents with the attorney general’s office can participate in task forces as long as their departments have given their consent. The bill passed both legislative chambers overwhelmingly and the task force provisions took effect immediately. The high court’s decision concerned a 2013 sobriety checkpoint in the Pittsburgh area.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A coalition led by the attorneys general of Illinois and New York has filed a legal brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in hiring. The brief comes ahead of oral arguments on three cases that may determine whether gays, lesbians and transgender people are protected from discrimination by existing federal civil rights laws.

Maine is among the states joining the brief filed Wednesday. State Attorney General Aaron Frey said the brief’s argument is “rooted in the fundamental principle of equal treatment” and that discrimination is unacceptable. More than 200 corporations have issued a similar call. Others joining the brief are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Domestic assault charges against Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera have been dismissed. The move came Wednesday after the victim in the case decided to drop the matter. Herrera must complete counseling within 60 days. His attorney, Thomas Calcagni, told reporters outside the courtroom in Atlantic City that Herrera and the 20-year-old woman involved in the case “are looking forward to getting on with their lives and on with their loving relationship together.”

Police were called to a casino in May on a report of a domestic assault. They found a woman with signs of injury to her arms and neck, which they said were caused by Herrera. He was placed on leave by Major League Baseball afterward. A message seeking comment about Herrera was left with the Phillies.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features



FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A NASA facility in West Virginia has been renamed in honor of a native of the state whose calculations helped put men on the moon 50 years ago. Katherine Johnson was portrayed in the film “Hidden Figures” and is now 100 years old. She did not attend Tuesday’s ceremony in Fairmont but was represented by two of her daughters, Joylette Hylick and Katherine Moore.

News outlets report that elected officials, the NASA administrator and a former astronaut were at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation Facility. Johnson worked at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, as a human “computer.” Last year, Johnson was honored by alma mater West Virginia State University with a bronze statue and scholarship dedication

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – A new push is under way to posthumously award an African American soldier the Medal of Honor for actions on D-Day. A letter sent Wednesday to acting Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy calls for a formal review into the case of Cpl. Waverly B. Woodson Jr. Woodson was an army medic assigned to the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion.

At a time when the military was still segregated by race, the balloon battalion was the only African American combat unit to land on Normandy on June 6, 1944. The letter describes how Woodson was wounded while still on his landing craft but spend the next 30 hours saving lives on the beach. The letter says it’s clear Woodson didn’t receive the Medal of Honor “because of the color of his skin.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Leonardo DiCaprio is putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to fighting climate change and other environmental ills. The Oscar-winning actor is teaming up with some billionaire investors and two key philanthropists to forge a new organization, called Earth Alliance. DiCaprio’s own foundation will be folded into the new entity.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Donaldson and Austin Riley hit three-run homers off Nick Pivetta and the Atlanta Braves solidified their NL East lead by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 9-2. Donaldson’s homer gave Atlanta a 3-0 lead in the fourth. Rookie Bryse Wilson gave up two runs in six innings in his first win of the season.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils visit the Braves tonight at 6:35pm on 1070AM WKOK, while the rest of Late Day News Roundup, then CBS Sportsradio is on WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jung Ho Kang scored on Corey Dickerson’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to cap a frantic rally and lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Josh Bell hit his 26th home of the season and fourth of the series and added a double to give him 59 extra-base hits, the most ever by a National League player before the All-Star break.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 5 N-Y Mets 1

Final Houston 4 Colorado 2

Final St. Louis 5 Seattle 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 7 Detroit 5

Final Toronto 6 Boston 3

Final Baltimore 9 Tampa Bay 6

Final L-A Angels 6 Texas 2

Final Chi White Sox 9 Detroit 6, 12 Innings

Final Cleveland 4 Kansas City 0

Final Minnesota 4 Oakland 3, 12 Innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 3 Miami 1

Final Pittsburgh 6 Chi Cubs 5

Final Cincinnati 3 Milwaukee 0

Final Atlanta 9 Philadelphia 2

Final San Francisco 7 San Diego 5

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Arizona 4, 10 Innings

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final N-Y Liberty 84 Seattle 83

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final New York City 3 Seattle 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

St. Louis at Seattle 4:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland at Kansas City 1:15 p.m.

Detroit at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland 4:07 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Tampa Bay 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

L-A Angels at Texas 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at Washington 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 2:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Pittsburgh 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at L-A Dodgers 9:10 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

D.C. United at Dallas 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved